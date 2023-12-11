Chelsea star’s representatives holding transfer talks with “big club”

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The representatives of Chelsea defender Malang Sarr are reportedly in talks over a potential transfer to a big club in Turkey, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on X.

See below for details as he reports on Sarr potentially being on his way to Turkey this January, though he also mentions Armando Broja as being another Chelsea player negotiating a move, which has been debunked by Fabrizio Romano, even if he did admit there is interest in the Albania international as well.

Sarr has barely played for Chelsea since joining the club a few years ago, and it makes sense that the 24-year-old Frenchman could now head out of the club if he receives offers this winter.

More Stories / Latest News
“Concrete requests” made for potential transfer move for Chelsea star
Zlatan Ibrahimovic officially returns to AC Milan for the third time – new role revealed
Mauricio Pochettino will need approval from two key Chelsea figures to get the transfer targets he wants

The Blues have spent heavily in recent times so will want to balance the books a bit by offloading some players this January, and Sarr seems like an obvious name to put up for sale.

Sarr looked a promising talent during his days at Ligue 1 outfit Nice, but it doesn’t seem like he really has what it takes to shine for a big club like Chelsea.

More Stories Malang Sarr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.