The representatives of Chelsea defender Malang Sarr are reportedly in talks over a potential transfer to a big club in Turkey, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on X.

See below for details as he reports on Sarr potentially being on his way to Turkey this January, though he also mentions Armando Broja as being another Chelsea player negotiating a move, which has been debunked by Fabrizio Romano, even if he did admit there is interest in the Albania international as well.

ÖZEL | Chelsea formas? giyen Malang Sarr ve Armando Broja’n?n temsilcileri Türkiye’den büyük bir kulüple görü?me halinde! — Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu (@yagosabuncuoglu) December 11, 2023

Sarr has barely played for Chelsea since joining the club a few years ago, and it makes sense that the 24-year-old Frenchman could now head out of the club if he receives offers this winter.

The Blues have spent heavily in recent times so will want to balance the books a bit by offloading some players this January, and Sarr seems like an obvious name to put up for sale.

Sarr looked a promising talent during his days at Ligue 1 outfit Nice, but it doesn’t seem like he really has what it takes to shine for a big club like Chelsea.