Exclusive: Chelsea star’s transfer situation to be discussed soon, Fabrizio Romano reveals

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke may be facing a slightly uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues only signed Madueke from PSV just under a year ago, and he initially looked like an exciting prospect after impressing during his time in the Eredivisie, as well as with England at youth level.

Still, Madueke has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea and is now barely playing for the club, with Romano exclusively telling CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column that there could now be talks soon to determine what to do with the player.

“My understanding is it’s (Madueke) one of the situations Chelsea will discuss in the next 2-3 weeks,” Romano said.

Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea

“Nothing has been decided yet for Madueke, but obviously he’s not playing as much as he’d love to. He’s also been injured and this is a topic to consider, so internal talks will take place soon to try to resolve things, for sure.”

It remains to be seen what will be decided, but it seems Romano is acknowledging that there’s some chance Chelsea will decide to either loan Madueke out, or perhaps even sell him permanently, depending on the outcome of the upcoming talks.

The 21-year-old could surely still have a bright future in the game, and he’s far from the only recent Chelsea signing to struggle for the west London giants in this bold new project of theirs, so there will surely be plenty of clubs willing to take a gamble on him if he is made available.

