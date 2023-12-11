Mauricio Pochettino will need approval from two key Chelsea figures to get the transfer targets he wants

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino may have a bit more influence over the club’s transfer targets in January than he did in the summer.

However, according to Ben Jacobs on X, the Blues boss will still largely have to answer to Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, who call the shots when it comes to transfers and recruitment at Stamford Bridge.

See below for details from Jacobs, who also suggests Pochettino’s job remains safe for the time being, as the club will assess things together with the Argentine at the end of the season – very much pointing towards the long-term project still being the priority…

Regarding January, the recruitment model will function much the same. Pochettino will naturally have a say, and perhaps more so than summer given he's had time to bed in, but Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley still very much still leading things. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 11, 2023

This won’t please all Chelsea fans, with many likely to be disappointed with how things are going in Pochettino’s first season in charge, as there’s not much improvement at all from last season’s dire campaign under Graham Potter and then interim manager Frank Lampard.

Pochettino has long been highly regarded in the game for his work at Tottenham in particular, but it remains to be seen if any manager can succeed in this rather complicated environment at Chelsea.