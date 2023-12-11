Fans call for former Tottenham player to be banned for breaking opponent’s arm with a wild challenge (video)

Villarreal midfielder Etienne Capoue broke Real Sociedad’s Brais Mendez’s arm with an extremely rash challenge on Saturday. 

The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sociedad courtesy of goals from Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, and Takefusa Kubo.

One particular incident went viral when Capoue wildly kicked at Brais Mendez’s arms without appearing to go for the ball. This resulted in the player breaking his arm and is in visible pain. He is now set to be out 4-6 weeks.

Surprisingly, the former Tottenham midfielder only got a yellow card for it.

Fans were left furious and called for the player to be given a retrospective ban.

One wrote: The club should genuinely appeal for this shit, it’s unacceptable. If this happened outside the field he’d end up in a police custody. Such a horrific and disgusting player Capoue is.

Another commented: “Suspend him. No intention to play the ball whatsoever, absolutely f*****g disgusting. So unnecessary, horrid. The fact that he’s just injured him for 6 weeks aswell, criminal”

Capoue joined Spurs in 2013 and spent two season with them before joining Watford in 2015.

During the two years, he made 35 appearances for the club, scoring two and assisting two.

 

