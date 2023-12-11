Arsenal have been urged to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window.

The Gunners currently have Gabriel Jesus leading the line for them but the Brazilian has not been able to score goals consistently. He has just two goals in the league this season and Arsenal clearly need a more reliable finisher.

Former Arsenal player and club legend David Seaman has claimed that Jesus spends too much time getting involved in the build-up play and Arsenal need someone who will lead the line for them and focus on scoring goals.

“[Watkins] is a good shout. Yeah, because he’s a box striker. He doesn’t get too involved in the build-up play which I like,” Seaman told his Seaman Says podcast (h/t Mirror) when asked about potential January targets. “I sometimes see Jesus too far out, and I’m like: ‘No, get back in the middle!’ It’s something everyone is talking about, getting a new striker would boost the team.”

Watkins has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League right now and he could be an excellent acquisition.

The 27-year-old could be tempted to join a big club like Arsenal, but Aston Villa are unlikely to sanction his departure any time soon. They are third in the league table and chasing Champions League qualification. Selling their best player in January would derail their season and the West Midlands club are under no pressure to cash in on their best players.

It will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta decides to try his luck with an official offer to sign the 27-year-old Premier League striker. Watkins scored 16 goals across all competitions last season and he has 13 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season.

There is no doubt that he could prove to be an upgrade on Jesus right now, but it will be a very difficult transfer to pull off.