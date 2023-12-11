Liverpool & Man United join race for Arsenal transfer target as club hope for bidding war

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly the latest two clubs showing an interest in the transfer of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal international came close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer before the move fell through, but it seems there’s set to be fresh interest in him when the transfer window re-opens in January.

According to Todo Fichajes, Bayern remain in the race for Palhinha, but now Liverpool and Man Utd are also keen, while Fabrizio Romano has previously told CaughtOffside about Arsenal being interested in the 28-year-old.

Fulham are said to be keen on a bidding war for Palhinha so they can get good money from his sale, so this situation surely suits them perfectly.

However, one imagines the Londoners also won’t be too keen to lose Palhinha to a Premier League rival, with the former Sporting Lisbon man clearly good enough to make an impact for all of those top clubs.

Arsenal need cover for the injury-prone Thomas Partey to help their title challenge, and Palhinha could be ideal, while he’d also surely make an impact at Liverpool for the same reasons, even if they already spent heavily on replacing the long list of midfielders who left Anfield in the summer.

United, meanwhile, are having a disappointing season so might view Palhinha as ideal to give them an upgrade on struggling performers like Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat.