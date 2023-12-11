Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old Wolfsburg defender is reportedly on their radar and Liverpool were hoping to sign him during the January transfer window.

However, Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that the French defender is not a target for Liverpool in January and it remains to be seen whether the Reds decide to move for other options.

Lacroix has established himself as a quality defender in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Liverpool squad. He can play as a full-back as well as a central defender.

Joel Matip has recently been ruled out for the remainder of the season with ACL damage and Liverpool will need to replace him adequately. Lacroix would have been a quality alternative and he would have helped Liverpool improve defensively.

Contrary to conflicting reports, Maxence Lacroix is not a transfer target for FC Liverpool in winter / #LFC. Via @Sky_SvenT | @SkySportDE ???? pic.twitter.com/wrFoKkmoOO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 10, 2023

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world can be hard to turn down for any player and Lacroix will certainly be attracted to the idea of competing for major trophies with the Reds. The player has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past as well and it will be interesting to see if the Reds decide to make their move for him at the end of the season.

It is no secret that they need to bring in a quality central defender and a full-back in the coming months. The Bundesliga defender certainly has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football and Jurgen Klopp could help him develop into a top-class player for the club.