Everton reportedly have the option to make Jack Harrison’s move from Leeds United permanent at any point, according to latest transfer news reports.

Harrison moved on loan from Leeds to Everton during the summer and it seems there is a clause in his contract that allows him to make the loan into a permanent transfer for just £20million.

It remains to be seen if Everton will trigger that option any time soon or if they will wait it out to see how happy they are with Harrison by the end of the season.

Leeds fans will surely hope there’s a way for Harrison to return to Elland Road, especially if they find they are back in the Premier League next year, but it looks a big ask at this point.