Liverpool could offer transfer escape route to frustrated €30-40m star

Liverpool could reportedly get the chance to offer an escape route to frustrated Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, who might be realistically available for around €30-40million.

The Reds have previously been linked as big admirers of Yildiz in a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, and now a fresh report from Calciomercato has further updates on the player’s situation.

The report states that the highly-rated young Turkey international has become frustrated by his situation at Juve, and this could mean Liverpool have the chance to swoop for the talented 18-year-old if they come up with the right kind of money.

It’s suggested that something around €30m could be a decent starting point for LFC to try their luck for Yildiz, who has also been recently linked with Arsenal by Tuttosport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, though there hasn’t been much of an update on that since then.

Yildiz looks like he could have an impact at one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, so it will be intriguing to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.

Liverpool have often signed some of the world’s best young players, and Yildiz looks like he’d be another smart addition for the future.