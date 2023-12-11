Approach made: Manchester United propose swap transfer deal with Barcelona

Manchester United have reportedly made a proposal to Barcelona for a swap transfer deal involving Jadon Sancho and Raphinha.

Sancho has struggled during his time at Man Utd, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on his way out of Old Trafford soon, though it’s suggested that the Red Devils might struggle to find a buyer for him.

That’s why, according to Sport, United have been in contact with Barca to offer them the possibility of potentially swapping Sancho and Raphinha.

It’s also not been the easiest time for the Brazil international since his move from Leeds United to Barcelona, so it might be that he’d be keen to return to the Premier League.

With both clubs not entirely happy with their respective wingers, this does seem like a move that could work well for all parties involved.

MUFC fans might not be entirely convinced by Raphinha as a replacement for Sancho, but at this point they surely can’t be too picky and need to try something different for their attack.