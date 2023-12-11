Manchester United players have been accused of not taking Bournemouth seriously enough as they suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Red Devils had beaten Chelsea 2-1 at home just a few days earlier, while they were also celebrating Erik ten Hag winning manager of the month and Harry Maguire being named player of the month in the Premier League.

However, writing in his BBC Sport column, pundit Garth Crooks believes there were clear signs that Man Utd simply underestimated Bournemouth in their game on Saturday, believing that this game would be an easy victory.

“This was a classic case of United’s players not taking Bournemouth seriously and thinking they were pushovers, having beaten Chelsea in midweek,” Crooks said in his column.

“They have now put themselves back under enormous pressure with this result and they only have themselves to blame.”

United fans will be hugely concerned if there ends up being any truth to this, but it may be that Crooks is simply expressing an opinion based on what he saw from the players.

It’s hard to believe anyone in Ten Hag’s squad would get too cocky after so many bad results this season, but at the same time it’s hard to make sense of this team playing so much better against Chelsea than against Bournemouth.