Man United make decision on forward’s contract clause to pave way for free transfer in 2024

Manchester United have reportedly decided they will not activate the option to extend Anthony Martial’s contract by a further year, paving the way for him to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has struggled for form in a Man Utd shirt for some time now, and it seems he’s finally heading towards the end of his long and disappointing stay with the club.

According to The Athletic, United had the option to trigger a clause that could have extended Martial’s stay at the club by a further year, but they’ve now decided they won’t be doing that, meaning he’s now surely heading towards leaving on a free in summer 2024.

Of course, it could also be that Martial leaves for a reduced fee in January if anyone comes in with an offer, but it remains to be seen how likely that is as things stand.

Fabrizio Romano has recently told CaughtOffside that Martial can leave United for the right price, though he’s not necessarily seen as being out of Erik ten Hag’s project.

Meanwhile, another CaughtOffside columnist, French football expert Jonathan Johnson, recently suggested he could see Martial returning to Lyon.