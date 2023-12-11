Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Manchester United talks taking place behind the scenes

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United and the potential changes set to take place at board level.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to soon complete the purchase of a 25% stake in Man Utd, with Red Devils fans likely eager to see this made official as soon as possible so a new era at the club can finally get going after some serious decline under the ownership of the Glazer family.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about the situation for his Daily Briefing column, Romano said that talks are ongoing behind the scenes, but with no concrete updates to speak of just yet as lawyers are still working on signing off key details of the deal.

“Talks are taking place behind the scenes to pick the best solutions for the new Manchester United board, but no major update yet as the lawyers are working to sign all the documents before Christmas. It remains a work in progress, but for sure, in terms of CEO, Jean Clause Blanc remains close and the big favourite for the job,” Romano said.

United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth at the weekend and the focus on the pitch will now turn to the club’s hugely important Champions League game at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, though they can win that game and still fail to progress from their group.