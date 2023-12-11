Manchester United keen on 24-year-old South American star, ready to double his wages

Manchester United are keen on signing the Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Spanish league and clubs like Bayern Munich are thought to be keeping tabs on him as well.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Manchester United are interested in securing his services and they have offered to double his wages if he moves to Old Trafford.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to sign a quality defender. Players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club and Manchester United will have to replace them adequately.

Araujo is undoubtedly one of the best defenders around Europe right now and he is versatile enough to operate as a fullback as well as a central defender. He could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Premier League club.

There is no doubt that Manchester United have the finances to offer him a creative deal and it remains to be seen whether that is enough to convince the player to move to England.

The 24-year-old is still relatively young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player. The Uruguayan international will want to compete at the highest level and Manchester United must secure Champions League qualification in order to attract elite talents like him.

