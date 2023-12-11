Manchester United open to selling 23-year-old in January, asking price has been set

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has struggled for regular game time this season.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag and he has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Ben Jacobs has now revealed on Give Me Sport that Manchester United are prepared to sell the player permanently and they are demanding a fee of around £50 million. The Red Devils spent around £73 million for him when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund. However, it seems that they are ready to cut their losses on the player and move on.

It is evident that the transfer has not worked out for all parties and Sancho needs to leave the club as well. He is still young enough to get his career back on track and fulfil his tremendous potential.

He was regarded as a world-class talent during his time in Germany.

Manchester United have not been able to get the best out of him and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Apparently, Italian outfit Juventus are keen on the player but they might be priced out of a move for him.

In addition to that, Saudi Arabian clubs are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old England international. Sancho will probably want to continue at the top European club and a move to Saudi Arabia might not be his priority right now. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.