Manchester United star admits dressing room has been toxic at times

Scott McTominay has admitted that Manchester United’s dressing room has been a toxic place in the past under several managers.

But he insists that it is not the case with Eric ten Hag, and that all of the players are fully behind the manager.

This comes amid various reports claiming that the Dutch manager has lost the dressing room and that several players from the leadership group have launched a complain about the manager’s intense training sessions and the lack of break between training and game days.

The win against Chelsea was an encouraging one but it was followed by a 3-0 humiliation at Old Trafford at the hands of Bournemouth.

Scott McTominay, who is a having a terrific individual season’ has now come out and admitted that the atmosphere at the club was at time toxic under previous managers.

However, he insisted that every player in the squad is fully behind ten Hag.

He said (via BBC Sport):

“It is the players’ responsibility, first and foremost, the players know that as well.”

“We have had many amazing players and right now we are at the stage where we have big characters in the dressing room. It’s not just a case like some of the other managers, where it has been a little bit toxic at times. The boys are firmly behind the manager.

“I’ve said that in many other interviews and that is the way it will stay. We’ve got an amazing coaching staff as well, so it can get lost in translation, with what the players think and what is said behind closed doors. But we just want to do well for the football club.”

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1734205601834520878?s=20