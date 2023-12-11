“Not true” – Player’s representative hands transfer boost to Manchester United and Newcastle

Manchester United and Newcastle United may reportedly have been handed a potentially significant boost regarding their rumoured transfer pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international has been linked with a possible move to the Premier League, with French football expert and CaughtOffside columnist Jonathan Johnson previously stating that Man Utd and Newcastle have looked at him, and that there is major uncertainty over his future as he heads towards the end of his contract with Juve.

Although there has been some recent speculation about Rabiot signing a new deal, it seems his mother is now very much denying that, as quoted in the post below from Fabrizio Romano via his official X account…

It seems Rabiot is yet to commit his future to the Serie A giants, so that could mean there’s an opportunity there for United and Newcastle to move for him soon.

The 28-year-old could add experience and quality to both sides, who are not doing as well this season as they will have hoped, with Champions League qualification looking tricky for both teams.

