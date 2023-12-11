Reporter spots programme error that had Newcastle man included in Chelsea squad

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley was named in the Chelsea squad list in Everton’s programme before their game against Tottenham.

Miley was part of the squad that face Spurs on Sunday during their 4-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But for some reason, Everton had him playing for Chelsea on their matchday programme.

Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele posted a photo of the programme along with the caption:

“Either a programme error or Chelsea have signed Lewis Miley from Newcastle (No 67).”

Newcastle fans do not have to worry as it was merely an error and the player has not joined Chelsea.

The very talented 17-year-old is having a breakthrough season with Newcastle, their last 5 games across all competitions.

 

 

