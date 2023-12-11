Romano confirms Tottenham have reached an agreement with 21-year-old defender

Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie is set to sign a new long-term contract with Tottenham.

This has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano who claims that Spurs have reached an agreement with the star defender over a new deal.

He reports that according to the sources at the club, the deal is in place and is all but done.

The Italian transfer expert shared the update on X:

“Tottenham reach an agreement with Destiny Udogie on new long term deal for Italian fullback.”

“Club sources confirm deal in place and sealed — understand it’s all done. Spurs very happy with Udogie — salary rise agreed.”

Spurs signed Udogie from Udinese for an initial £15m in last summer but loaned him back to the Serie A side for the rest of the season.

He returned to the club in the summer and has since then established himself as a regular starter after impressing Ange Postecoglou.

The 21-year-old has become a key part of the Ange’s set-up, starting 14 games, scoring 1 and assisting 2 other in the league.

The new deal will see him earn a significant pay rise as well as elevate his status as one of Tottenham’s key player.