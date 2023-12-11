Shay Given slams West Ham star for Sunday League level performance

West Ham United crashed to a defeat against Fulham in the Premier League and Shay Given has now slammed the performance of Nayef Aguerd.

The Moroccan international defender has been a key player for West Ham since joining the club but he was quite poor against Fulham and his lack of urgency left the former Premier League goalkeeper baffled.

Given claimed after the game that the Moroccan should have been more proactive with his tackling and blocks.

Fulham were allowed far too much space during the game and the popular pundit has now labelled the defending as Sunday league standard.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2 (10 December, 32:30) he said: “Nobody’s sticking a tackle in, there’s nobody getting tight to people. Look at Willian, look how much space he has on the ball and again, it’s a free shot on the edge of the box from Iwobi. Pereira cuts it back, with no clearance in the middle of the box. “I know it’s a Sunday, but you’d see it on a Sunday morning sometimes at Sunday League football.”

The West Ham United defender will be aware of his poor performance against Fulham and he will be desperate to bounce back strongly. There is no doubt that he is a quality defender and he has shown that with club and country.

He is one of David Moyes’ key players and the Hammers will be hoping that he can get back to his best so that they can finish the season strongly.