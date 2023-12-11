Supercomputer predicts the team that will win the Premier League this season

A supercomputer has made a surprise prediction about how the Premier League table will look like at the end of the season.
The Sun reports that Betsie, the supercomputer, has simulated the season 100,000 times for the results. The data included match results from last season across all competitions, the pre-season and the current season.
Using the data, it has predicted that Arsenal will beat Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.
The surprising prediction comes despite City not being on the best of their forms. The win against Luton was their first in 5 games.
Meanwhile, Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa saw Liverpool go top of the Premier League table after their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.
But the computer backs the Gunners to win the league on 80 points, with City second followed by Liverpool and Aston Villa.
Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United are struggling and the supercomputer predicts they are going to finish 8th and 9th in the table.
Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United are expected to be relegated.
Predicted final Premier League table
1. Arsenal
2. Manchester City
3. Liverpool
4. Aston Villa
5. Newcastle
6. Tottenham
7. Brighton
8. Chelsea
9. Manchester United
10. Brentford
11. West Ham
12. Fulham
13. Bournemouth
14. Everton
15. Wolves
16. Crystal Palace
17. Nottingham Forest
18. Burnley
19. Luton Town
20. Sheffield United