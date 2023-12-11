Supercomputer predicts the team that will win the Premier League this season

A supercomputer has made a surprise prediction about how the Premier League table will look like at the end of the season.

The Sun reports that Betsie, the supercomputer, has simulated the season 100,000 times for the results. The data included match results from last season across all competitions, the pre-season and the current season.

Using the data, it has predicted that Arsenal will beat Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

The surprising prediction comes despite City not being on the best of their forms. The win against Luton was their first in 5 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa saw Liverpool go top of the Premier League table after their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

But the computer backs the Gunners to win the league on 80 points, with City second followed by Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United are struggling and the supercomputer predicts they are going to finish 8th and 9th in the table.

Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United are expected to be relegated.

Predicted final Premier League table

1. Arsenal

2. Manchester City

3. Liverpool

4. Aston Villa

5. Newcastle

6. Tottenham

7. Brighton

8. Chelsea

9. Manchester United

10. Brentford

11. West Ham

12. Fulham

13. Bournemouth

14. Everton

15. Wolves

16. Crystal Palace

17. Nottingham Forest

18. Burnley

19. Luton Town

20. Sheffield United