David Moyes suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Fulham who thrashed West Ham 5-0 on Sunday.

They were three goals up in the first half thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez, Willian, and Tosin Adarabioyo.

And they scored two more in the second half. Harry Wilson scored a stunner from outside the box before Carlos Vinicius scored the fifth in the 89th minute.

Sky Sports commentator who was on duty for the game blamed David Moyes for the defeat.

Moyes recently spoke about the players being tired and fatigue setting ahead of the busiest time of the year.

And Gale referred that to claim that him telling the players that they are tired will not help them mentally.

Commenting during the game, he said (via Hammers News): “The more he tells his players that they’re tired, the more tired they will be.”

Pressure mounts on David Moyes who is facing a lot of criticism on his passive style of play despite West Ham having quality players to play more expandable football.

If Moyes changes his tactics to a more modern and progressive one, there is no reason why they can be a quality side.