Tottenham Hotspur have now joined the race to sign the German defender Jonathan Tah.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen and he has helped the German club climb to the top of the league table this season.

He has been linked with a move away from Germany and his performances have attracted the attention of the north London club. As per Fichajes, Spurs are not the only English club looking to sign the German international defender and they will face competition from Chelsea as well.

The 27-year-old defender has less than 18 months remaining on his contract and naturally, there are speculations surrounding his future. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with the German club in the coming months.

Tottenham need to bring in defensive depth, especially after the injury to Micky van de Ven. Tah would be a solid acquisition for them. The German international is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He has the physicality to succeed in English football as well.

Cristian Romero and Van de Ven are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now and Tottenham must prioritise the signing of a quality centre back in January.

It will be interesting to see if Bayer Leverkusen are willing to sanction his departure midway through the season, especially with the season they are having. They will want to hold onto their best players and win the title this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Thiago Silva and the 27-year-old defender certainly fits the profile. They have more resources compared to Tottenham and it remains to be seen who wins the race for Tah’s signature.