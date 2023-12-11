Video: Shocking scenes as club president floors referee with a punch leaving him with a black eye

In a shocking incident following the Turkish Super Lig clash between Ankaragucu and Rizepor, referee Halil Umut Meler came under attack.

After the final whistle went, Meler was punched in the face allegedly by the President of Ankaragucu Faruk Koca. The punch floored him before another person started kicking him in the head as people came into intervene and protect the official.

Meler eventually got to his feet and was escorted away by the security but he could be seen with a nasty swollen eye from the punch.

Watch the shocking incident below: