West Ham United look set for a busy January transfer window this year, even if there aren’t any specific targets that can be named just yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano gave some insight into what Hammers fans can expect from their club this winter, with the team’s inconsistent form surely meaning that David Moyes will be given the chance to add to his squad.

West Ham won the Europa Conference League last season and will have hoped to build on that success, but the summer sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal has perhaps hit them, with the team unable to really get a consistent run going so far this season.

This week, Moyes’ side beat Tottenham 2-1 away from home in what will have been seen as a hugely impressive and morale-boosting result, only to then lose 5-0 to Fulham just a few days later.

Discussing how West Ham might change things in January, Romano said: “I expect West Ham to be busy in January as they’re looking at opportunities around, though it’s still too early to say anything about specific names. Nothing is advanced, but the owners and directors are working on it.”

West Ham fans will certainly hope to hear something more concrete soon, but it is at least slightly encouraging that it looks like the club are prepared to change things this January.