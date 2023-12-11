Zlatan Ibrahimovic officially returns to AC Milan for the third time – new role revealed

AC Milan’s illustrious history intertwines yet again with the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, marking his third spell at the club, this time in a multifaceted role alongside RedBird’s Gerry Cardinale.

Previously reported by renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the Swedish striker’s official appointment within the Milan hierarchy has been confirmed. The ownership put out a statement confirming the news and explaining his new role.

Operating as an ‘Operating Partner’ for RedBird, Ibrahimovic will collaborate extensively across the investment portfolio, particularly in sports, media, and entertainment ventures.

His influential role extends to sourcing new investments and advising portfolio entities on strategic brand initiatives and digital content strategies, augmenting their global footprint.

Simultaneously, Ibrahimovic assumes the role of ‘Senior Advisor to Ownership’ at AC Milan, aligning with RedBird’s leadership and the New York Yankees.

This dual role signifies his active participation in steering the club’s sporting and commercial trajectories, focusing on player development, high-performance training, and amplifying Milan’s global brand.

His affiliation with Milan goes back to 2010 when his initial loan from Barcelona turned in a permanent deal.

His subsequent return in 2019 at the age of 38 revitalized a struggling Milan side, laying the groundwork for their resurgence, marked by European qualifications, Serie A glory, and an impressive Champions League run.

After the move was announced, Ibrahimovic said (via Romano):

“My love for AC Milan is always strong. It was a dream to return again. I’m gonna help AC Milan and Red Bird in different areas”.