15 goals in 18 games this season: Arsenal and Chelsea keen on 25-year-old striker

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Swedish international striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The striker joined Sporting CP for a fee of €20 million at the start of the season and he has 15 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions.

It is evident that he has been a raging success in the Portuguese league and his performances have attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs. A report from Leonino claims that the striker is valued at €32 million.

Arsenal and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay that kind of money for him and it remains to be seen whether they decide to test Sporting CP’s resolve in January.

Arsenal need to bring in a reliable finisher who can carry the goalscoring burden for them. Gabriel Jesus has been a quality player for them but he is not a prolific goalscorer. The 25-year-old Swedish striker would add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.

Similarly, Chelsea have struggled to score goals this season and Gyokeres could prove to be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson. The opportunity to play for clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea will be an attractive option for the player and he wants to test himself at the highest level.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title this season and Chelsea will be pushing for Champions League qualification. Both teams need to improve their attack in order to finish the season strongly.