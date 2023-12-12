Leeds United forwards Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda are attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window, as reported by journalist Darren Witcoop.

Leeds are reportedly unwilling to allow either player to depart until suitable replacements are secured. Gelhardt, aged 21, has seen limited playing time in the Championship, with his last appearance being a one-minute cameo against Millwall in September. Meanwhile, Poveda, aged 23, is currently on international duty with Colombia.

Leeds faces a dilemma with Gelhardt and Poveda, as retaining them without providing regular playing time could hinder their development. Both players are young and need consistent opportunities to progress.

Poveda, who has been a bit-part player, has only played 139 minutes in the Championship this season. Gelhardt, dealing with injuries, might also struggle for playing time under Daniel Farke even if fully fit. The challenge for Leeds is to balance their development needs with the current squad dynamics.

With the Lilywhites pursuing the Championship top two, currently six points behind Ipswich at the time of writing, they will surely prefer to have a squad position filled up by a player that they will actually play so they can make an impact. Keeping Gelhardt and Poveda is essentially a double-whammy because their development is being slowed, plus they’re a waste of a squad number.