Italian giants set to battle Liverpool for one of the most complete midfielder’s in the world

Juventus are exploring alternative midfield options, with Teun Koopmeiners on their radar as a potential signing.

The pursuit comes as they are cautious about Kalvin Phillips potentially staying in the Premier League, particularly with interest from Newcastle United. With midfield challenges due to the absence of players like Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, Juventus is keen to reinforce its midfield during the January transfer window.

While they had considered a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tottenham’s decision not to let him go has prompted Juventus to explore other midfield targets.

As Newcastle advances in talks for a possible loan deal with Kalvin Phillips, Juventus has shifted its attention to Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners as an alternative midfield option. The uncertainty around Phillips potentially staying in the Premier League has prompted Juventus to explore different options, with Koopmeiners emerging as a target for manager Max Allegri.

The midfielder could provide reinforcement for Juventus during the January transfer window.

The Dutch midfielder, valued at £55 million, is a target for both Juventus and Liverpool. However, the challenge for Juventus lies in negotiating with Atalanta, a direct rival, which may result in a higher transfer fee than the player’s market value, per Gazetta Dello Sport.

Koopmeiners has drawn interest from top clubs due to his performances and has earned 20 caps for the Dutch national team. He is a rare type of midfielder because he is quite versatile in what roles he can play – given the fact he’s excelled as a number six, eight and even as high up as a ten in some instances.