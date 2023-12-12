PGMOL chief reveals emotions of Simon Hooper after Man City vs Spurs incident

Referee Simon Hooper was reportedly devastated after not awarding Manchester City a late advantage against Spurs in the Premier League draw, according to Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer at PGMOL.

The incident involved a free-kick initially given to City after a foul on Erling Haaland, which was waved off by Hooper but later halted when Jack Grealish appeared to be through on goal. The decision led to player protests, with Haaland expressing his frustration on social media.

In the Match Officials Mic’d Up program, Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer at PGMOL, acknowledged the frustration surrounding the late controversial decision in the Manchester City vs Spurs match. The incident, which involved a potential advantage not given to City, sparked protests from players, including Erling Haaland.

Webb’s comments provided an insight into the challenges and emotions referees face during crucial moments in matches.

He said, via BBC: “He was devastated. He’d refereed the game really well for 93 minutes, but he knew this is going to be the only talking point. It would have been a wonderful advantage.”

That decision left Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City wondering if they could have wrapped up all three points which would’ve seen them move closer to the top of the league. But as of now, they are four points adrift of league leaders Liverpool in what is turning out to be a thrilling title race.