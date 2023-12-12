Real Madrid remain unbeaten in Champions League group stage after dramatic comeback against Union Berlin

Real Madrid secured their place in the Champions League last 16 with a flawless 100% record, rallying from behind to defeat Union Berlin in Germany.

The hosts took the lead through Kevin Volland after goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow saved Luka Modric’s penalty. Joselu, the former Stoke and Newcastle striker, turned the tide with two headers, propelling Real into the lead.

Alex Kral’s low shot leveled the score at 2-2, setting the stage for Dani Ceballos to secure the victory by finishing from Jude Bellingham’s pass.

Real Madrid, with fourteen European titles, won all six of their Group C matches, accumulating 18 points, eight more than second-placed Napoli, who defeated Braga 2-0.

Union Berlin, in their inaugural Champions League campaign, finished at the bottom of the group with only two points, concluding their European journey, although they were involved in some exciting matches throughout the group stage.

In the summer, many people doubted Los Blancos’ ability to compete in the Champions League this season, after their talisman and captain Karim Benzema departed. They might have already silenced their critics after spectacularly winning every group stage match.

Lack of goals was the main talking point about Real Madrid all summer – star signing Jude Bellingham ended the group stage with four goals, providing three assists. Can the young English midfielder propel them to a 15th Champions League trophy?