Real Madrid star that publicly slammed Saudi Arabia could end up signing for a team next summer

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly a target of several Saudi Arabia clubs as they’re monitoring his contract situation, according to Ekrem Konur.

Kroos, who has been vocal about players leaving Europe’s top divisions to join the Saudi Pro League, could end up being under contract for a team in the Middle East if he does not renew his contract with Real Madrid in the summer.

The German midfielder, who is a co-host of the podcast ‘Einfach Mal Luppen‘ with his brother Felix, voiced his disappointment over the recent trend of prominent transfers to the Saudi Pro League. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar have moved to clubs in the Middle East.

“[They say it’s an ambitious sporting decision to go there, but the truth is that it’s all about the money. In the end it’s a decision for the money – and against football. And from there it starts to get difficult for the football we all know and love.”

Kroos clarified that he had no issue with veterans seeking a final payday in Saudi Arabia but found it perplexing when young talents, like Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, opted for the Saudi league over opportunities with top European clubs, including Real Madrid.

Kroos is seemingly entering the final few years of his illustrious career, and at 33 nobody could blame him if he does decide to pursue a new challenge in Saudi Arabia. Having said that, it would be an interesting negotiation given his public opinion on the Saudi Pro League.