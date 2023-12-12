Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a return to English football and a report from Ruhr Nachrichten claims that the player dreams of a return to England.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can negotiate a reasonable deal with the German club. The 24-year-old winger will add pace, flair and creativity to the Manchester United attack if he joins the club.

There were rumours of a potential swap deal involving Malen and Jadon Sancho. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Sancho has been underwhelming since his big-money move to Old Trafford and he could leave the club in the coming weeks. Manchester United must look to sign a quality winger who will add more cutting edge in the final third.

The former Arsenal youth player wants to return to English football and he will feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. Malen will want to showcase his abilities at the highest level and the opportunity to join a club like Manchester United is likely to be a tempting proposition.

Manchester United have had a mediocre campaign so far and they will be desperate to secure Champions League qualification.

They will need to improve their squad in January in order to finish the season strongly. Malen could prove to be a quality acquisition for them.

The 24-has shown his quality in the German league and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.