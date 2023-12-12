£50m Crystal Palace ace offered to Napoli to fix major issue

Reports out of Italy state that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been offered to Napoli to help resolve their defensive issues.

This season has not gone to plan for Napoli and a big part of that is their leaky defence. The Italian champions sit sixth in the Serie A table and have conceded 18 goals in the league so far, which is currently the worst defensive record [along with AC Milan, Fiorentina and Atalanta] among the top 10 teams.

Napoli lost star defender Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich this summer and now according to Il Mattino, the Italian side could replace him with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

The report claims that the England star has been offered to the Italian champions, presumably by his representative, as it doesn’t state that Napoli are keen on signing the Palace star or that the Eagles are willing to sanction his exit.