Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has urged David De Gea to make the move to St. James Park.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been a free agent since leaving Manchester United earlier in the summer.

Remarkably, despite seeming set on returning to his homeland, the 33-year-old, yet to sign for a club, has been linked with a sensational switch to Newcastle following Nick Pope’s long-term injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for around five months.

And Pardew, who spoke on popular sports radio station talkSPORT recently, thinks an agreement between player and club is a no-brainer.

“If you’re the Newcastle manager and you’ve got this funding that you’ve got, you’re going to go for the best. I think he’s the best that’s out there,” he told talkSPORT.

“If I was his agent I’d be ringing them straight away because it seems like a perfect fit to me. It would only be about how long the contract would be, would it just be to the end of the season?

“Just give him a window to show himself, De Gea, or maybe longer to have direct competition. All of that to be discussed. But I think that is a definite possibility.”

During his 12 years at Old Trafford, De Gea, who lifted eight major trophies, including the 2012-13 Premier League, kept 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances in all competitions.