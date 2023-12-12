Alexis Mac Allister posts injury update on social media

Alexis Mac Allister’s latest social media post has provided an update on his return to full fitness.

Injuring his knee against Sheffield United during last week’s mid-week tie, Mac Allister, 24, was sidelined for the Reds’ dramatic 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Speaking about the Argentine’s recent injury setback, manager Jurgen Klopp, via BBC Sport, admitted to reporters that the midfielder’s knee problem “doesn’t look too good”.

“Macca doesn’t look good, so we have to see day by day,” the German said.

“They were pretty hopeful after the game that it was not serious. It’s not that serious, but in the period of the year if you are out for five days, it’s 12 games pretty much.

“I don’t expect him to be ready for [Saturday]. I don’t know about Thursday or Sunday after that, so it’s pretty much stop and go. We have to see.”

And now providing an update of his own, Mac Allister, who posted on his Instagram story on Monday (relayed via Liverpool Echo), shared a photo of himself relaxing but heavily wrapped in a knee bandage.

Unlikely to be fit enough to face Union Saint Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday, Mac Allister’s focus will be on winning the race against time to feature against bitter-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.