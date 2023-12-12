Premier League clubs vote in favour of key rule change that could impact Chelsea transfer strategy

Premier League clubs have reportedly voted in favour of a rule change on transfers, which could have a major impact on Chelsea’s strategy of giving players long-term contracts.

This is according to a report in The Athletic, with clubs deciding to limit the length of time clubs can spread a transfer fee over.

The report even mentions the fact that Chelsea have given recent signings like Enzo Fernandez extra long contracts to get around Financial Fair Play rules, but the Blues will now be unable to use this policy moving forward.

It won’t be backdated, however, so Chelsea’s recent deals of this nature will not be impacted.

This brings the Premier League in line with UEFA rules, so there will no longer be a special advantage for English clubs over their European counterparts.

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea react to this news and what it means for the kind of signings they make in the near future, with similar deals to the likes of Fernandez now surely no longer possible.