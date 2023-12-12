Chelsea remain interested in young forward after previously seeing transfer bid rejected

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer deal for Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa after seeing a bid rejected for him late on in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has also previously told CaughtOffside about the Blues trying to sign Nusa, and now there’s been a fresh update on the talented 18-year-old ahead of January.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea remain keen on Nusa, despite previously seeing £23million turned down for the player, and the report also names a number of other targets on the west Londoners’ list for this winter.

It could be a busy January for Chelsea, who are not having the best season by any stretch of the imagination, even if this is meant to be a long-term project without pressure to deliver results straight away.

CFC have spent a lot of money on some of the world’s best young players, but the project seems unconvincing so far, and it will be interesting to see what further changes are made to the squad in the next transfer window.

Nusa looks an exciting talent, but some fans will surely question if the Norway international is really what Chelsea need right now when they’re already struggling to get these inexperienced young players to gel.