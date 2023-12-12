Club facing 141-point deduction after being found guilty of 18 charges

Cymru Premier team Pontypridd United could reportedly face a 141-point deduction.

That’s according to recent reports, including this one from BBC Sport, which claims the Welsh side, who have just had six points deducted, face more penalties for player contract breaches.

An investigation from Wales’ Football Association (FAW) came after allegations were made. The club were found guilty on all 18 charges.

Their six-point deduction sees them bottom of the table but they will be docked 135 more points if they field an ineligible player before the end of the 2024-25 season. A transfer ban has also been placed on the club until January 2025.

The club’s offences are thought to include a failure to make payments for monies owed for new players and a failure to register players properly.

Pontypridd United said they will defend themselves “robustly” before the FAW’s panel ruled against them.