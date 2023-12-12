Confirmed: Important Tottenham star pens new deal keeping £15m man in North London until 2030

Tottenham have confirmed that defender Destiny Udogie has signed a new contract at the North London club.

The contract ties the left-back to Spus until 2030 and it is an indication of the growing importance of the Italian in Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The Premier League club signed the 21-year-old last summer as part of a £15m deal with Udinese but the defender was sent back to the Serie A club on loan for the season.

Postecoglou gave Udogie the chance to prove himself at left-back during the current campaign and the youngster has taken the opportunity with both hands across the 14 games he has played in the Premier League.

Tottenham star speaks about his new contract

Udogie scored his first goal for the club on Sunday against Newcastle to add to the two assists he had produced already this season.

Speaking about his new deal, the 21-year-old has said that he is really happy at Spurs and that the North London club have made him feel at home.

“I’m really happy because I think to be here at this club is a big joy for me, so I’m really happy for this opportunity and it’s a pleasure [to be here],” Udogie said via the Daily Mail.

“From the first day I came here, I’ve felt at home with the players, the coaching staff and the club. I feel so welcome and I’m happy to be here.”