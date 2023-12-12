Confirmed: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to face off one last time in January tournament

Al Hilal
Posted by

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to face each other for what will likely be the last time when Inter Miami travels to Saudi Arabia as part of their pre-season tour in January. 

The MLS side will play two matches in the Middle East as part of the Riyadh Season Cup. The tournament will be a round-robin format, which will see Miami take on Saudi League leaders Al-Hilal and Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Messi and Ronaldo took part in a similar event earlier this year when Paris Saint-Germain played a Riyadh All-Star side in a friendly match. Both football greats got on the scoresheet as the French side came away with a 5-4 victory.

More Stories / Latest News
£70 million Man Utd star’s agent has reportedly offer the player to Euro giants
Chelsea have absolutely shocking record in 2023 – is it time to question this current project?
Talented 13-goal star will be given the chance to replace Sancho in Man United squad ahead of January window

Inter Miami’s participation in the tournament is solely down to the Saudis wanting Messi and Ronaldo to face off once more. The two legendary footballers have created greatness simultaneously for longer than a decade and are icons for the last generation of football fans.

Being in their late 30s, this will likely be the last time the duo face off with one another and despite it being a friendly match, that fact alone will have millions of football fans tuning in to watch the two greats.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.