Confirmed: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to face off one last time in January tournament

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to face each other for what will likely be the last time when Inter Miami travels to Saudi Arabia as part of their pre-season tour in January.

The MLS side will play two matches in the Middle East as part of the Riyadh Season Cup. The tournament will be a round-robin format, which will see Miami take on Saudi League leaders Al-Hilal and Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr.

Messi and Ronaldo took part in a similar event earlier this year when Paris Saint-Germain played a Riyadh All-Star side in a friendly match. Both football greats got on the scoresheet as the French side came away with a 5-4 victory.

Adding a stop to our Preseason International Tour?? We will play two matches in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup as part of our first-ever international tour! In a round-robin tournament format, we will take on Saudi powerhouses Al-Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC on Monday,…

Inter Miami’s participation in the tournament is solely down to the Saudis wanting Messi and Ronaldo to face off once more. The two legendary footballers have created greatness simultaneously for longer than a decade and are icons for the last generation of football fans.

Being in their late 30s, this will likely be the last time the duo face off with one another and despite it being a friendly match, that fact alone will have millions of football fans tuning in to watch the two greats.