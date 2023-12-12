Everton docked nine points if £20m monthly loan stops; relegation a step closer

The news just keeps on getting worse for Everton Football Club.

After a tumultuous few seasons on and off the pitch, the Toffees finally fell foul of the Premier League for alleged financial breaches and were recently docked 10 points as a result.

Though an upturn in form has seen Sean Dyche’s team pull away from the relegation zone, with a new stadium not far from being completed, relegation to the Championship would be an unmitigated disaster for the club.

It’s clear from Dyche’s interviews that he isn’t interested in using the points deduction as an excuse, and if his players continue to respond to his methods, then there’s every likelihood they’ll stay up.

However, they could be hit by another serious blow to their Premier League credibility.

According to Mail Sport, the Premier League are unlikely to have gone through the various checks to ensure that prospective new owners, 777Partners, are in place by the new year.

The outlet say that 777Partners, who have been bankrolling the club since September after doing a deal with Farhad Moshiri, and to the tune of £20m per month, will stop doing so after Christmas.

That would ensure that the club are insolvent which means another nine point deduction for Everton.

Relegation would then be a very real possibility for this proud and storied club.