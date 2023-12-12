Liverpool open contract talks with €40 million star amid interest from Euro giants

Liverpool have reportedly opened contract talks with Ibrahima Konate.

A report from Le10Sport claims that the French international is a valued member of the first team and the Reds are ready to reward him for his impressive performances.

The 24-year-old French international has a contract with the Premier League club until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to commit his long-term future to the club.

According to the report, discussions are underway between the two parties and it remains to be seen whether they can come to an agreement soon.

Konate is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Premier League right now and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player. It is no surprise that Liverpool want to hold onto him for the long term. He has been outstanding for Liverpool since the €40 million move from RB Leipzig.

He’s likely to be the mainstay of the Liverpool defence for the foreseeable future and the fans will be delighted to see that the club is working hard to hold on to him.

Apparently, French outfit Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the defender and Liverpool will be hoping that he decides to snub the interest from elsewhere and continue at Anfield in the near future.

Liverpool will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons and they will need their best players in order to do well. Konate is undoubtedly one of the best performers at the club right now and Liverpool must do everything in their power to hold onto him.