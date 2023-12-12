Exclusive: Liverpool scouting particular region “thoroughly” for transfer targets, claims expert

Liverpool are thoroughly scouting Brazil for talent at the moment, as are numerous other top clubs as it’s seen as an attractive market, according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs.

The Reds are one of the names to be recently linked with exciting Corinthians youngster Gabriel Moscardo, though Jacobs has become the latest source to state quite strongly that Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for his signature, while Chelsea have also shown an interest, which now seems to have cooled.

It remains to be seen if the likes of Liverpool or Chelsea could still join the race for Moscardo, but Jacobs suggests PSG are feeling confident about landing the 18-year-old midfielder.

Liverpool, though, seem to be one of a number of top clubs keeping a very close eye on other players coming through in Brazil at the moment, though Jacobs did not name specific names.

Fluminense midfielder Andre may be one name on LFC’s radar, though Neil Jones recently told CaughtOffside that sources have begun to play down those links.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jacobs said: “Gabriel Moscardo is looking likely to join PSG, who are making progress on a deal. Moscardo and Corinthians don’t really want a January exit, but that won’t prevent a transfer if the 18-year-old is signed then loaned back.

“Luis Campos has already confirmed Moscardo is on PSG’s radar. At the time of writing nothing is done, but PSG have been optimistic since late November.

“Chelsea actually had a bid for Moscardo rejected over the summer, and they are getting a bit of a reputation for trying for pretty much every top Brazilian in the industry.

“Liverpool have also been out scouting thoroughly in Brazil recently. It’s a priority market right now for many top clubs.”