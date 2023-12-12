Man United and Liverpool among clubs interested in La Liga starlet

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the teams interested in Real Betis winger Assane Diao.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims the young Spanish attacker has caught the attention of the two Premier League giants.

The 18-year-old, who joined Real Betis’ youth academy in 2021, has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough — scoring six goals in his first 19 games in all competitions.

And with his contract expiring in less than three years, the Senegal-born starlet appears destined for a new and much bigger challenge.

Although Liverpool and United both have a record of spending huge sums on winger, they’re not alone in their pursuit.

The two rivals are joined by Aston Villa and Brentford and with such high-profile interest being shown in him, it is fair to say that England’s biggest clubs view Diao as a player capable of competing in the notoriously fast-paced and physical Premier League.