Man United trio including Marcus Rashford doubts for Bayern Munich game

Manchester United could reportedly be without three key players for Tuesday night’s Champions League group game against Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils will host Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarians in a tense, and potentially season-defining, game at Old Trafford later tonight.

Already safely through to the competition’s knockout rounds, Bayern Munich are preparing for another campaign of proving why they’re to be considered one of Europe’s best teams.

United, on the other hand, who sit rock-bottom of Group A on just four points after five games, are not in such a blessed position.

Last month’s 3-3 draw against Galatasaray meant tonight’s final group game is not only a must-win but also that Erik Ten Hag’s side are no longer in control of their own destiny.

To finish second in the group, United need to beat Bayern and hope FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray hold each other to a draw.

And ahead of tonight’s blockbuster, Ten Hag, who will be expecting his side to be the tie’s underdogs, has been dealt even more bad news.

According to Football Transfers, the Dutchman could be without Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The trio are all doubts for tonight’s game with the latter two absent from the side’s training session on Monday.

Tonight’s match, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.