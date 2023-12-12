Manchester United might have to pay around £70m for attacker they have watched this season

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda.

The Old Trafford outfit are looking to bring in attacking options in the near future and the 23-year-old Belgian striker has been identified as a target.

According to a report from Team Talk, the striker is admired by the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Openda has been in fine form for the German club this season scoring 14 goals across all competitions.

The report further states that Manchester United officials have been in attendance to watch the player in action earlier this season as well.

However, the German club are unlikely to sanction his departure midway through the season and any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window. Apparently, the striker has a £70 million release clause in his contract which can be activated from the summer of 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince the German club to sell the player next summer. If not, they will have to wait until the release clause can be triggered.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world can be an attractive option for the talented young striker and he is likely to be tempted if Manchester United come calling.

The Red Devils are in need of quality attacking depth and he should prove to be a solid, long-term investment. Anthony Martial is expected to be sold in the coming months and Openda could be an upgrade on the Frenchman.