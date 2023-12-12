Newcastle open talks with PL rivals regarding January move for £45m ace

Newcastle United are looking to bring in a quality defensive midfielder in January and they have identified Kalvin Phillips as a target.

Summer signing Sandro Tonali has been banned after his involvement in an illegal betting scandal and Newcastle will have to bring in a quality replacement. They cannot hope to go through the remainder of the season without a specialist defensive midfielder and Phillips could prove to be a quality addition for them.

A report from Team Talk claims that they have now opened talks with Manchester City to sign the 27-year-old midfielder. The England international has struggled for regular gametime with the Premier League champions and a loan move during the second half of the season would be ideal for him.

He will want to cement his place in the England national team’s starting lineup for the European championships and regular football during the second half of the campaign would be ideal for him.

It is no secret that his £45 million transfer to Manchester City has not worked out and the Premier League champions might be keen on cutting their losses on the player.

If he can impress during his loan spell with Newcastle, he will have plenty of opportunities to join a big club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, signing a player of his quality and experience on loan would be a masterstroke from Newcastle as well. He will be hungry to prove himself in the Premier League and he has already shown his quality with Leeds United in the past.