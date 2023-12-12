Referee involved in controversial Luis Diaz goal decision named as official for Liverpool vs Man United

The Premier League have announced the team of officials set to take charge of Liverpool vs Man United on Sunday and Reds fans might not be happy to see one name on that list.

The fixture between the two rivals is regarded as the biggest match in England and usually, a top referee is given the assignment.

It has not been a good season so far for referring in England’s top flight, therefore, the Premier League have named their top referee, Michael Oliver, as the man in the middle for Sunday’s huge clash.

This weekend won’t be the first time that Oliver has officiated a game involving the two North West clubs as he held the whistle for Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford last season.

The match is a huge one for both clubs as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to keep hold of the top spot, while Ten Hag’s men need to ease the pressure off them after a poor start to their campaign.

Premier League match official appointments for Matchweek 17 (15-17 Dec) have been confirmed ? | https://t.co/F8TMW4DuqN pic.twitter.com/obrACRuKWz — Premier League (@premierleague) December 12, 2023

Oliver will be assisted this weekend by Stuart Burt and Dan Cook. Liverpool fans will be worried about the presence of Cook, as Sunday will be the first time the official has been involved in a Reds match since the controversy surrounding Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal against Tottenham.

In addition to these, John Brooks will be at Stockley Park as the VAR official on Sunday, with Simon Long assisting him in the crucial decisions. Anthony Taylor is the fourth official on the day and will have to deal with the complaints of the two managers throughout this highly anticipated fixture.