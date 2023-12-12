Report: Arsenal offer £17 million to sign 21-goal Manchester United target

Arsenal are looking to improve their attacking options in January and they have identified Marcos Leonardo as a target.

The 18-year-old Santos striker could be on his way out of the club after their dramatic relegation. A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal are extremely keen on securing his signature and they have now stepped up their efforts to sign the player by submitting an offer of around €20 million (£17m) for the player.

Leonardo has scored 21 goals this year for Santos and he should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Gunners. Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus at their disposal but he has not been a reliable goalscorer for them. Although his overall performance has been quite impressive, Arsenal need someone who can score goals consistently.

Leonardo has the attributes to develop into a top-class poacher for Arsenal and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player as well.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could be a solid, long-term investment for Arsenal and the Gunners could nurture him into a key player.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keen on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can beat Arsenal to his signature. Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund in the summer but the Denmark international needs more time to adapt to a new league and the Red Devils should look to invest in a reliable finisher.

Leonardo would be a quality addition to their attack as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up.